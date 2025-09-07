<p>Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign to avoid a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, public broadcaster <em>NHK</em> said on Sunday.</p><p>The Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>With Ishiba at the helm, the LDP-led coalition has lost its majority in elections for both houses of parliament since coming to power last year, amid voter anger over rising living costs.</p>.Tariffs forge an India-Japan reset.<p>LDP lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Monday whether to hold an extraordinary leadership election. Ishiba's government finalised details of a trade deal with the United States last week.</p>