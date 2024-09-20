Japanese embassy in China calls for more security after school boy stabbed

Tokyo: Japan's ambassador to Beijing has asked for more security for Japanese nationals in China after a 10-year-old Japanese boy was killed this week in a knife attack that was the second to target school students.

In a statement issued on Friday, the embassy said Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi spoke to China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong over the phone.

It did not detail Sun's response, but said Japan has urged the Chinese government to do its utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals there, as well as provide details on the incident.