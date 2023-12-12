Japanese ex-soldiers found guilty in landmark sexual assault case

Gonoi, who said she was subjected to persistent harassment after enlisting in 2020, alleged that the three men pinned her to the ground, pulled her legs apart and pressed their crotches against her in simulation of a sex act.

She complained to her superiors at the time of the incident but later decided to leave the army when no action was taken.

After Gonoi went public in 2022, Japan's defence ministry issued a public apology to her and announced that five men connected to the incident had been dismissed and four others punished. Her allegations also sparked a widespread survey by the Japan's defence ministry into sexual assault in the military.

Her rare decision to go public with her accusations garnered attention in a conservative society where speaking out against sexual violence has remained largely taboo.

It also coincided with an effort by Japan to recruit more women soldiers and build up its military to deter its powerful neighbour China and nuclear-armed North Korea.