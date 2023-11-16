Jennifer Aniston, other 'Friends' cast members pays moving tribute to co-star Matthew Perry

"Oh boy this one has cut deep," Aniston, 54, began in an Instagram post. In his memoir, Perry wrote how Friends cast, especially Aniston, were his pillar of support during his battle with addiction.

The actor, who addressed Perry in her note as her "little brother" Matty, said having to say goodbye to him has been "an insane wave of emotions" that she had never experienced before.

"We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us," she wrote.

Perry played the socially awkward and lovable Chandler Bing who used sarcasm to get by in life, alongside Cox, Aniston's Rachel Green, Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay, LeBlanc and Schwimmer in the NBC series from 1994 to 2004.

Aniston described the Friends cast as a "chosen family".

"For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard," she added.

The actor also shared a screenshot of one of her texts with Perry, in which he captioned a behind-the-scenes photo of the two and wrote "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day :)"

"I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…) Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…" Aniston ended her tribute.

Kudrow said she and Perry initially bonded over a "fun" game of poker. Her Instagram post was full of "thank yous" for several gestures the late actor did.