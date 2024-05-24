Home
Homeworld

Joe Biden expected to ask Egyptian President Sisi to resume aid delivers to Gaza

Biden is expected to ask Egypt to resume delivery of aid trucks to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 17:53 IST
Washington: US President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday, according to a person familiar.

Biden is expected to ask Egypt to resume delivery of aid trucks to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel, according to an Axios reporter on X.com.

The White House declined to comment.

Published 24 May 2024, 17:53 IST
