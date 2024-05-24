Joe Biden expected to ask Egyptian President Sisi to resume aid delivers to Gaza

<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joe-biden">Joe Biden</a> is expected to speak with Egyptian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abdel-fattah-al-sisi">Abdel Fattah al-Sisi</a> on Friday, according to a person familiar.</p>.Biden reaches out to Morehouse grads on Gaza, warns of risk to democracy.<p>Biden is expected to ask Egypt to resume delivery of aid trucks to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza</a> through the Kerem Shalom crossing in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>, according to an <em>Axios</em> reporter on X.com.</p><p>The White House declined to comment.</p>.<div><p><strong>Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels </strong>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/deccan-herald-is-now-on-whatsapp-heres-how-you-can-join-2698271">Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks</a></p></div>