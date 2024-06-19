Joe Biden offers legal status to 500,000 immigrants

"These couples have been raising families, sending their kids to church and school, paying taxes, contributing to our country for 10 years or more," he added.

Biden further said, "Matter of fact, the average time they've spent here is 23 years, people who are affected today, but living in the United States all this time with fear and uncertainty. We can fix that. And that's what I'm going to do today, fix it. It doesn't require any fundamental change in our immigration law."

Major national immigrant and Latino advocacy groups, including UnidosUS and The Immigration Hub, Democratic leaders, and others praised President Biden for working to keep families together after his predecessor Donald Trump "ripped them apart".

"Through his actions, President Biden is helping half a million non-citizen spouses and step-children of Americans to remain with their families, including many from Asia and the Pacific Islands who have lived here for years.

"Easing visa processes for Dreamers will cut red tape and allow young people to secure a job of their choice and contribute to our communities and economy," said Congresswoman Judy Chu.

UnidosUS president and CEO Janet Murguía said the announcement by Biden is a godsend for 5,00,000 American families and will provide a considerable boost to the US economy and community stability across the country.

"Today's announcement will transform the lives of thousands of immigrants and families across the US who've lived in fear and uncertainty for far too long,” said Jorge Loweree, managing director of American Immigration Council.

"While much work remains to (be done to) address the needs of the thousands of other mixed-status families across the US, today's announcement is historic, and one that benefits immigrant families, our communities, and our economy alike," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris said while these actions are a significant step forward, there is more work to be done to fix the broken immigration system.

"That includes the need for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. President Biden and I continue to call on the United States Congress to join us in acting by passing permanent protections for Dreamers," she said.