Joe Biden to address US citizens on Wednesday regarding decision to withdraw from presidential race

Washington: US President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday to explain to fellow Americans his decision to withdraw from the presidential race and endorse his deputy Kamala Harris to be the nominee of the Democratic Party for the November general elections.

Biden, 81, returned to the White House on Tuesday afternoon after spending nearly a week at his Delaware residence, where he had self-isolated after he tested positive for Covid-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET (early Thursday morning local India time), I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” Biden said on Tuesday.