Joe Biden vows to stay in presidential race, scrambles to reassure Democrats

US President Joe Biden vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race during a call with campaign staff on Wednesday and sought to reassure top Democrats on Capitol Hill that he is fit for reelection despite his shaky debate performance last week.

Biden dialed in to a call with worried members of his campaign team and told them he wasn't going anywhere, according to two sources familiar with the call.

"I am running," Biden said, adding he remained the Democratic Party leader and wasn't being pushed out of the race against Republican Donald Trump, one source said.

The president will meet with Democratic governors on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (2230 GMT) to reassure them he is up to the job of standard-bearer for the party after the faltering debate performance, when he mumbled under his breath, lost his train of thought at times and at one point, talked of beating Medicare. Some governors will attend virtually.