Justice Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Justice Isa began his legal career as an advocate in the Balochistan High Court in 1985 and later became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 1998. He practised law in the Balochistan High Court and the Supreme Court for over 27 years before being appointed as the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court in 2009. He served as chief justice of the high court from 2009 to 2014 and was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2014.