Kamala Harris formally accepts Democratic Party's presidential nomination

Chicago: US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, on Thursday night accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, becoming the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party.

At the convention, Harris remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan and said that she misses her every day, especially when she is on the verge of breaking the highest glass ceiling of the United States.

“America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys,” Harris, 59, said.

“My mother Shyamala Harris had one of her own. I miss her every day--especially now. And I know she’s looking down tonight, and smiling,” she said.