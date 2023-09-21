Karnataka-born Canadian Hindu MP questions citing of freedom of speech to defend hate crimes

Arya was born and raised in Karnataka before he migrated from India to Canada in 2006. He was elected to represent the riding of Nepean in the House of Commons of Canada in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

“There would be outrage in Canada if a white supremacist attacked any group of racialized Canadians asking them to get out of our country. But, apparently, this Khalistani leader can get away with this hate crime,” he said, referring to SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s threat to the Hindu Canadians.