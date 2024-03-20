Kate Middleton, Britney Spears and online trolls doubting their existence

This year, speculation kicked into overdrive. Middleton - now Catherine, Princess of Wales - has lain low since Christmas. Kensington Palace said she was recovering from "a planned abdominal surgery" and unlikely to resume royal duties until after Easter.

Conspiracy theorists had other, more sinister ideas. The only explanation for the future queen's long absence, they said, was that she was missing, dying or deceased, and that someone was trying to cover it up.