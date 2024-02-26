Kenneth Mitchell, Known for ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ Roles, Dies at 49

Los Angeles: Kenneth Mitchell, a Canadian actor known for his roles on the series Star Trek: Discovery and the film Captain Marvel, died on Saturday. He was 49.

He had lived with the neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which causes paralysis and death, for more than five years, according to a statement from Mitchell’s family posted to his social media.

Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on Star Trek: Discovery, and voiced several other characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

In Captain Marvel, he played the father of the superhero, Carol Danvers. He was also known for portraying Eric Green on the series Jericho, Joshua Dodd in the series Nancy Drew, a hockey player in the film Miracle, and appeared in several other film and television series.

Mitchell lived with his wife, actress Susan May Pratt, and their children in Los Angeles. He was born on November 25, 1974, in Toronto to Diane and David Mitchell.