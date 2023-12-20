Foiled 'assassination' plot: After US allegations, Trudeau sees 'tonal shift' in India-Canada ties

Ottawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said India's ties with Canada may have undergone "a tonal shift" following the indictment of an Indian national in the US for plotting an assassination attempt on a Sikh separatist on American soil.

"I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they can't bluster their way through this and there is an openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

He said the US indictment appears to have convinced the Indian government to adopt a more sober tone. "There's an understanding that maybe, maybe just churning out attacks against Canada isn't going to make this problem go away."

"We don't want to be in a situation of having a fight with India right now over this," he said. "We want to be working on that trade deal. We want to be advancing the Indo-Pacific strategy. But it is foundational for Canada to stand up for people's rights, for people's safety, and for the rule of law. And that's what we're going to do."