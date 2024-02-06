King Charles' cancer 'caught early', as Harry flies in to see him

Sunak said he had been "shocked and sad" at the news.

"All our thoughts are with him and his family. You know, thankfully, this has been caught early," he told BBC radio.

Charles is planning to continue with much of his private work as monarch including his weekly audience with the prime minister and dealing with state papers, and Sunak said he was in regular contact with the king.

"That will of course continue as normal and we'll crack on with everything," he said.

Charles spent the night at his Clarence House home near Buckingham Palace on Monday after beginning a series of out-patient treatments.

The cancer was discovered when Charles spent three nights in hospital last month where he underwent a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Beyond confirming it was not prostate cancer, the palace has not given any further details.

The royal family usually keep medical matters private, but the palace said Charles had chosen to go public as he was patron of a number of cancer-related charities.

While the king will receive expert care, his diagnosis will draw attention to Britain's rising cancer waiting times with the state-run National Health Service (NHS) which is widely regarded as being in crisis.

Survival rates for cancer in Britain lag those of other European countries for nine out of 10 of the most common types of the disease, according to an NHS Confederation report published in January.