King Charles honours India-born brain trauma expert

Menon has been an applicant or co-applicant on awarded grants totalling over GBP 50 million. He has over 650 peer-reviewed publications and since 2021 has been continuously rated as a Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics. The Acute Brain Injury Program at Cambridge, which he founded, has supported over 50 PhD studentships, and nurtured several senior investigators across clinical and basic neuroscience.