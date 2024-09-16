Kremlin on alleged Trump shooter's Ukrainian links: Playing with fire has consequences

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Monday that the Ukrainian links of the alleged shooter in the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump showed that "playing with fire" had consequences.

Asked about what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt on Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "It is not us who should be thinking, it is the US intelligence services who should be thinking. In any case, playing with fire has its consequences."

The comment was a clear reference to the United States' support of Ukraine against Russia.