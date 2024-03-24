Kyiv, Lviv under Russian air attack, missile violates Polish airspace

Kyiv: Russia launched 57 missiles and drones on Ukraine on Sunday, including attacking Kyiv and the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, officials said, with Poland's armed forces saying one of Russia's cruise missiles briefly violated Polish airspace.

Ukraine's air force destroyed 18 out of 29 Russia-launched missiles and 25 out of 28 attack drones, Ukraine's air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Several explosions rocked Kyiv early on Sunday, with Ukraine air defence forces destroying about a dozen of Russia-launched missiles over the capital and its vicinity, Serhiy Popko, Head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram.

He added that there was only minor damage from the attack.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine for days in attacks portrayed by Moscow as revenge for Ukrainian attacks during its recent presidential election.