‘Lake fire’ in California prompts evacuations, threatens Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch

A wildfire that erupted in the mountains of Santa Barbara County in Southern California has burned more than 16,000 acres, prompting an evacuation order and threatening ranches, including Michael Jackson’s former Neverland Ranch, authorities said.

The fire, called the Lake fire, broke out shortly before 4 p.m. Friday near Zaca Lake, just northeast of the city of Los Olivos, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The cause of the fire, which was zero percent contained as of Sunday, remained under investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for an area near the Los Padres National Forest that includes the property once known as Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, a 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, California.

About 100 residents were affected by the evacuation order, said Kenichi Haskett, a public information officer for Cal Fire. No structural damage, injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Winds were blowing the blaze southeast. The former Neverland Ranch and other ranches were in immediate danger Sunday, Haskett said.

Jackson bought the ranch for about $17 million in 1988 and transformed it into a private entertainment complex, complete with a zoo, a train and an amusement park that included a Ferris wheel and a 50-seat theater.

He named it Neverland Ranch, after the mythical island home of Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up.