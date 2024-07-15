Lanka's Supreme Court orders Sirisena to complete compensation payments to Easter terror attack victims before August 30

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Monday ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena to settle the full payment of compensation to the victims of the 2019 Easter terror attacks before August 30.

Sirisena informed the Supreme Court that, out of the Rs 100 million ordered to be paid as compensation for the victims of the Easter attack, Rs 58 million has already been paid and he also requested for six years for the remaining amount to be paid.

In 2019, over 270 people, including 11 Indians, were killed when suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on the Easter Sunday.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Sirisena to pay the outstanding compensation to the victims of the Easter attacks before August 30.

In January 2023, the Supreme Court ordered Sirisena, the then president, and his police and defence hierarchy to pay compensation to the victims in a fundamental rights petition.