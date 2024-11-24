Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Laos vows justice after tainted alcohol kills tourists

Two Danes, two Australians, a Briton and an American have died after visiting Vang Vieng, an idyllic town that is popular with foreign backpackers, and drinking contaminated alcohol.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 09:02 IST
World newsLaosAlcoholtourists

Follow us on :

Follow Us