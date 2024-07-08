Largest Texas ports close as Tropical Storm Beryl approaches

Houston: The largest ports in Texas closed operations and vessel traffic on Sunday to prepare for Tropical Storm Beryl, which was expected to strengthen back to a hurricane before hitting the area early on Monday.

The storm, which at one point intensified to a Category 5 hurricane, left a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean. It could grow into a Category 2 hurricane after making landfall in the middle of the Texas coast between Galveston and Corpus Christi.

The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City said they closed after condition "Zulu" was set by Coast Guard captains on Sunday. All vessel movement and cargo operations are restricted as gale force winds are expected within 12 hours.

Corpus Christi, about 200 miles (322 km) from Houston, is the top crude oil export hub in the United States. Texas City, and Freeport also are major oil and refined products shipping hubs on the US Gulf Coast.

Port closures could bring a temporary halt to crude exports, oil shipments to refineries, and motor fuels from those plants.

The 52-mile Houston ship channel, which on Sunday operated under transit restrictions before halting all traffic, allows access to 8 public facilities and some 200 private terminals.