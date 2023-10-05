'Lied to the world' or acted in 'good faith': Sam Bankman-Fried's trial opens

When FTX collapsed in November, Bankman-Fried became a symbol of the industry’s excesses. At the height of its power and influence, FTX was valued at $32 billion and Bankman-Fried was widely hailed as a leader capable of bringing obscure crypto technology into the mainstream of global finance. He jetted back and forth from FTX’s base in the Bahamas to meetings in Los Angeles and Washington, where he rubbed shoulders with celebrities and politicians, and had his photograph plastered on billboards and magazine covers.