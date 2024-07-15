LinkedIn co-founder draws Republican ire over ‘martyr’ comment about Trump before attack

That report yielded a chorus of condemnations after the attack on Trump, as his allies drew attention to several comments from Democrats, including some from President Joe Biden, that used what the right views as violent rhetoric against Trump. One person who drew attention to Hoffman’s comments was Elon Musk — a close friend of Hoffman’s since their days together at PayPal — who has been increasingly sending his ire online toward Hoffman.

Hoffman said Sunday that his conference remarks had been taken out of context and offered a clarification.

“At a recent business conference, Peter Thiel said that my lawsuit work against Trump was ‘turning a clown into a martyr.’ In that context, I replied that I wished that Trump would martyr himself — meaning let himself be held accountable — for his assaults on and lies about women,” Hoffman said. “Of course I meant nothing about any sort of physical harm or violence, which I categorically deplore. I meant and mean accountability to the rule of law.”