Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Macron's 'Top Gun' shades win the internet as leaders wrangle over Greenland

Macron's office said the choice to wear sunglasses during his speech, which took place indoors, was to protect his eyes because of a burst blood vessel.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 13:33 IST
World newsFranceDavosEmmanuel MacronTrendingGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us