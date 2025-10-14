<p>Antananarivo: A Madagascar army colonel, who led a mutiny of soldiers that joined anti-government Gen Z protesters, said on Tuesday that the military had taken charge of the African island nation, after President Andry Rajoelina fled the country.</p><p>"We have taken the power," Colonel Michael Randrianirina said on national radio, adding that the military was dissolving all institutions except the lower house of parliament, which voted to impeach Rajoelina just minutes before his announcement.</p>