Major Radhika Sen's service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: Secretary-General Guterres

“During these patrols, in an escalating conflict environment in North Kivu, her troops actively engaged with conflict-affected communities, including particularly women and girls,” he said adding that “She earned their trust. Doing so with humility, compassion, and dedication.”

The UN chief said that Major Sen provided a safe and welcoming platform for women to share their ideas and concerns so that the Mission could better respond to their needs.

“In her one-year deployment, Major Sen also served as gender focal point, and took on civil-military tasks — including vocational trainings for women and young people,” he said, adding that she was also her battalion’s sexual exploitation and abuse focal point, undertaking important efforts to prevent misconduct.

Born in Himachal Pradesh in 1993, Major Sen joined the Indian Army eight years ago. She graduated as a biotech engineer and was pursuing her Master's degree from IIT Bombay when she decided to join the armed forces.