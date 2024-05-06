Malawi court drops corruption charges against vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima

Blantyre: A court in Malawi has dropped corruption charges against the country's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, clearing a legal hurdle over his potential candidacy in next year's presidential election.

Chilima was arrested in 2022 over graft allegations after the country's corruption watchdog alleged he was rewarded for assisting Xaviar Ltd and Malachitte FZE, two companies connected to British businessman Zuneth Sattar, to be awarded contracts by the Malawi Government.

Both Chilima and Sattar denied any wrongdoing.