Malayalis in Singapore showcase 200-plus artefact on community's heritage, culture

Pillai further said, "This exhibition provides an opportunity to present the research as captivating stories for the world, where visitors are invited into the Malayali 'home' to get to the heart of Malayali heritage."

Indian Heritage Centre General Manager Maria Bhavani Dass said, "In Malayalam, 'ente veedu' means 'my home'. By co-creating this exhibition with the community, we invite all to hear their stories and explore notions of home and identity from the Malayali community's perspective."

"We hope that visitors to the exhibition will come away with a deeper appreciation of this rich and vibrant culture," Dass added.