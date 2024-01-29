Malaysia ex-finance minister charged with failing to declare assets

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia on Monday charged a former finance minister for failing to comply with a notice to declare assets under the country's anti-corruption laws, amid a crackdown on graft involving prominent political and business figures.

Daim Zainuddin, 85, a key ally of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Daim faces a maximum jail term of five years and can be fined up to 100,000 ringgit ($21,159.54).

Daim, who served as finance minister from 1984 to 1991 and from 1999 to 2001, entered court on Monday in a wheelchair and his lawyer cited health issues when asking for bail.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who campaigned on a reformist platform, has vowed to tackle high-level corruption but has faced accusations of using the country's anti-graft agency to target political rivals. Anwar has said he does not interfere in the agency's investigations.

Daim was charged following an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into the former minister based on information contained in the Pandora Papers— a massive leak of financial records in 2021 that revealed offshore assets held by politicians and public figures worldwide.