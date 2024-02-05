Maldives politics in troubled waters: Opposition boycotts President Muizzu's address

As the rift deepens in Maldivian politics, President Mohamed Muizzu faces boycott from opposition after reinstating ministers who posted derogatory remarks again Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats Party have called to boycott Muizzu's upcoming address.
While the MDP, which holds the parliamentary majority has refrained from stating the motive for the boycott, the Democrats Party has attributed their withdrawal to the re-appointment of the ministers rejected by parliament.
Today, the inaugural session of the parliament was anticipated to feature President Mohamed Muizzu delineating the nation's status quo and proposing strategies fulfilling, a constitutional mandate. However, owing to the absence of the opposition leaders, a stark discord was signalled.
The opposition has openly criticised the foreign policy shift in Maldives after the India row. As part of his 'India Out' policy, Muizzi is determinant to distance the island nation from India, a move that the opposition has described as 'extremely detrimental to the Maldives' long-term growth'.
The political dynamics of the island nation coincides with the military and diplomatic dialogue between India and Maldives. Maldivian president Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its forces from Maldives by March 15.
India and the Maldives have reached a "mutually workable solution agreeing to replace Indian military personnel on three aviation platforms by May 10, with the initial phase concluding by March 10."
Approximately 80 Indian personnel are deployed in Maldives, managing two helicopters, an aircraft and executing numerous humanitarian and medical missions.
Muizzu's ascension to power shifted the India-Maldives dynamics, with the leader fulfilling his electoral pledge of removing Indian forces from the nation.
As Muizzu exercises his 'India Out' policy, Maldives gets a strategic maritime position in the Indian Ocean and the preceding government's rapport with India gets closely monitored on International stage.
The shifting dynamics of Maldives' internal and external politics, its affect on regional stability and international relations are poised to be of critical interest.