Mali strikes rebels who killed many soldiers and Russians

Bamako: Mali has carried out air strikes on insurgent targets in and around the town of Tinzaouaten, in its vast northern desert, after ethnic Tuareg rebels and Islamist fighters killed a large number of Malian soldiers and their Russian allies in recent days.

Mali's army and the Russian private military company Wagner both said they had suffered losses between July 22 and 27 in the Tinzaouaten area, on the border with Algeria, in what appears to be Wagner's worst setback on African soil.

The Russians have been in Mali since the army, which seized power in two coups in 2020 and 2021, kicked out French and UN troops that had been involved in fighting Islamist insurgents for a decade, replacing them with Wagner.

The Malian army said late on Tuesday that it had attacked what it called a "coalition of terrorists" in the Tinzaouaten area jointly with forces from its neighbour Burkina Faso, which is also run by a pro-Russian military junta.

"Specific high-value targets including caches, logistical positions and vehicles have been hit," it said, urging civilians to stay away from insurgent positions.

The Tuareg rebel group that was involved in the earlier fighting, known as the Permanent Strategic Framework or CSP, its acronym in French, condemned the air strikes and said a drone operated by Burkina Faso had killed dozens of civilians.