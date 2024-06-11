Man throws object at British right-wing leader Nigel Farage

London: Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's right-wing Reform Party, faced a second attempted assault since he began campaigning for next month's election when a man hurled objects at him during an open-top bus tour on Tuesday.

Farage was travelling through Barnsley in northern England waving to crowds from the bus when a man threw what appeared to be large pieces of broken stone at him as he passed by, footage on social media showed. The objects missed him and the politician appeared unharmed.

Police said they had arrested a 28-year old man on suspicion of public order offences. He was believed to have thrown objects from a construction site.