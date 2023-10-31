Man throws rodents into a McDonald's in UK in apparent anti-Israel protest

He can then be heard shouting "F*** Israel".

"We're investigating after live rodents were thrown into a restaurant off Watson Road, Nechells, at around 5.30 p.m. yesterday," West Midlands Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We understand the distress this will have caused and it's not acceptable in any circumstances."

Police said the incident was being treated as a public nuisance offence.

"We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant last night," McDonald's UK said in a statement. "The restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection."

Two weeks ago McDonald's Israel said it had given thousands of free meals to Israeli military personnel, leading to the U.S. burger giant's franchises in some Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Turkey to disassociate themselves from the Israeli franchise.

There have also been large demonstrations in London and elsewhere in support of Palestinians, with calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and for Israel to halt its siege of the enclave.