Maryam visits Kot Lakhpat Jail, reflects on her and father's difficult time in prison

He was set to become premier for a record the fourth time in last month's general elections but his party failed to get enough seats in the National Assembly to form a government on its own. Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the maximum number of seats.

However, his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, who is considered a favourite of the military establishment, managed to form a coalition federal government with the help of five other parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party led by ex-foreign minister Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto.

Recalling her time in this jail, she said: "I was imprisoned in the death cell and faced a difficult time. My father was also imprisoned in the same jail but I was denied permission for meeting him. I used to meet my father once a week only."

She said once she received a handwritten letter from her father which stated that he after being arrested was being taken to the National Accountability Bureau jail.

"Someone in the jail told me that your father is feeling unwell and is being taken to hospital. It was a time of great difficulty. I couldn't talk with my cancer patient mother. I used to talk with my children for 20 minutes only. I was greatly worried about my 15-year-old daughter at that time as she also underwent a difficult time," Maryam, considered the political heir of Nawaz Sharif, wrote.

During the visit, she announced three months of remission in the punishment of prisoners and released 155 prisoners across the province.

She said a video call facility will be provided in all the jails of Punjab very soon. She said that few persons would go to jail due to their faults and others owing to their circumstances.