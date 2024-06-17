Maryland Governor erases 175,000 marijuana convictions

Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland signed an executive order Monday morning wiping out more than 175,000 convictions related to marijuana use.

His administration said the mass pardon would probably affect about 100,000 people convicted of low-level charges like possession. Some of them have multiple convictions.

“This is a responsibility that I take very, very seriously,” Moore said at a news conference, adding that he was acting “with deep pride and soberness.”

The move comes two days before Juneteenth, an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War that has been celebrated by Black people since the late 1800s. President Joe Biden signed a bill in 2021 making June 19 a federal holiday.

“Today is about equity; it is about racial justice,” Anthony Brown, Maryland’s attorney general, said on Monday. “While the order applies to all who meet its criteria, the impact is a triumphant victory for African Americans and other Marylanders of color who were disproportionately arrested, convicted and sentenced for actions yesterday that are lawful today.”