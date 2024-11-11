Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Mastermind of Karachi airport suicide attack arrested, says Pakistan police

The five militants were arrested last week from different parts of the restive Balochistan province, Umar Khatab, a senior official of the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 14:26 IST
World newsPakistanKarachi

Follow us on :

Follow Us