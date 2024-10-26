McDonald's stops getting onions from farm linked to E. coli outbreak in US

The burger chain said it stopped serving slivered onions from the facility on Oct. 22, as the Food and Drug Administration conducts an investigation. It added that slivered onions from that site had been distributed to about 900 restaurants in Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and “portions of other states in the area.”
“A select number of restaurants were in transportation hubs, such as airports, which may account for illnesses in additional states,” McDonald’s said.
Earlier Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of E. coli cases detected had risen to 75 people in 13 states, up from 49 in 10 states on Tuesday. The CDC said it believes the risk to the public is “very low,” citing actions taken by McDonald’s and Taylor Farms.
McDonald’s shares fell 3 per cent on Friday. The stock has slumped 7 per cent since news of the outbreak was made public earlier this week.
Published 26 October 2024, 10:32 IST