MEA's Pardeshi represents India at high-level conference on urgent humanitarian response for Gaza

New Delhi: Muktesh Pardeshi, a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has represented India at a high-level conference in Jordan's Amman on urgent humanitarian response for Gaza during which he highlighted New Delhi's ongoing humanitarian, capacity building and developmental efforts.
Pardeshi is Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) in the ministry.
"Secy (CPV & OIA) @MukteshPardeshi represented India at the High Level Conference in Amman on 'Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza'. The conference was co-hosted by H.M. @KingAbdullahII of Jordan, President @AlsisiOfficial of Egypt & UNSG @antonioguterres. Secretary highlighted India’s ongoing humanitarian, capacity building and developmental efforts," the MEA said in a post on X.
"India's development assistance to Palestine over the years has reached close to $120 million. As part of its annual commitment, India would be disbursing an amount of $2.5 million to @UNRWA for relief works soon," it also said.
Published 12 June 2024, 12:37 IST