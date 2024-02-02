Mega drone deal to ensure enhanced maritime security for India: US

In response to a question on the next steps in the mega drone deal and its importance, Miller said: "I cannot give you a timeline. This was the initial step today, notifying Congress. The exact timeline of the delivery is something that we will explore with the Government of India over the coming months."

Under the deal, India will get 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones, while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of the land version – SkyGuardian.