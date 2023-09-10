Meloni signals to China that Italy plans to exit Belt and Road initiative

The Italian prime minister has been taking her time before deciding how to communicate her government’s decision to exit from the global infrastructure pact, fearing trade retaliation.

Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Italy has signaled to allies that it intended to pull out of the initiative, but Meloni has for months been haunted by a dilemma on how to deliver such a decision to Beijing while limiting the risk of retaliation.

Meloni has said she will visit China in the coming months and the issue is sensitive, particularly since China’s ambassador to Italy had warned there would be 'negative consequences' for Italy if it withdrew from the agreement.