Homeworld

Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot

The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision by Colorado's top court last week to disqualify Trump from serving as US president and banning him from the primary ballot in Colorado.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 14:30 IST

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the US Constitution's "insurrectionist ban," a court document showed on Wednesday.

The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision by Colorado's top court last week to disqualify Trump from serving as US president and banning him from the primary ballot in Colorado because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

CNN reported the Michigan decision earlier.

27 December 2023
World news United States US news Donald Trump Michigan

