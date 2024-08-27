Military-backed party to be dropped from Thailand's new government, says official

Thailand's incoming coalition government will not include the military-backed Palang Pracharat Party, which is being dropped from the ruling alliance, a senior official in the Pheu Thai Party, its biggest member, said on Tuesday.

Sarawong Thianthong, Pheu Thai secretary general, told Reuters its members were all in agreement to drop Palang Pracharat, which has 40 seats.

The decision comes after multiple Pheu Thai lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction that Palang Pracharat's leader, Prawit Wongsuwon, a general who was involved in a 2014 coup against a previous Pheu Thai government, had not attended a parliamentary vote to approve new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.