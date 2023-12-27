Missing flight MH370 could be found in '10 days' with new search, claim experts

Experts have suggested that the elusive Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished nearly a decade ago, could potentially be located within days if a renewed search effort is initiated. As reported by the South China Morning Post, aerospace specialists Jean-Luc Marchand and pilot Patrick Blelly have advocated for this fresh search, believing it could shed light on the aircraft's mysterious disappearance.

Speaking at a Royal Aeronautical Society event in London, they proposed a specific search zone that could be covered in a mere 10 days.

"We have done our homework. We have a proposal … the area is small and considering new capabilities it will take 10 days. It could be a quick thing. Until the wreck of MH370 is found, nobody knows (what happened). But, this is a plausible trajectory," Mr. Marchand stated to news.com.au.

Marchand and Blelly have urged the Malaysian Government and the Australian Transport Safety Authority to consider this new search for MH370's remains.

They proposed the search area based on the theory that the plane was intentionally diverted and submerged in deep waters. Mr Marchand termed this as a "atrocious one-way journey," likely executed by someone with advanced piloting skills.

"We think, and the study that we've done has shown us, that the hijacking was probably performed by an experienced pilot. The cabin was depressurised ... and it was a soft control ditching to produce minimal debris. It was performed to not be trapped or found. Certainly, the aircraft was not visible except for the military. The guy knew that if search and rescue would be triggered, it would be on the flight path," Mr. Marchand elucidated.

The experts also argued that the aircraft's transponder was intentionally disabled and that its deviation from the planned route, a sharp "U-turn," was too precise to be autopilot-driven. They highlighted that this maneuver took place in a remote airspace intersection, away from Thai, Indonesian, Indian, and Malay monitoring.

Notably, flight MH370, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, disappeared after departing from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing on March 8, 2014. Despite extensive search operations, the plane's wreckage has remained undiscovered.

In a related development, an Australian fisherman recently claimed to have discovered a significant piece of the missing aircraft, but his findings were reportedly overlooked by the authorities.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written by a generative AI tool and has been edited and reviewed by the DH Web Desk.)