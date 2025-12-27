<p>A concert by popular Bangladeshi singer James was cancelled in Faridpur, around 120 km from Dhaka, on Friday night after a mob attacked the venue amid continuing unrest in Bangladesh, leaving around 20 people injured, according to local reports.</p><p>The concert, scheduled to begin at 9 pm as part of celebrations marking a local school’s anniversary, was disrupted when a group of attackers allegedly forced their way towards the venue and began pelting bricks and stones at attendees. Though locals and students at the venue tried to resist the attackers, the situation spiralled out of control, prompting authorities to call off the event citing security concerns.</p>.<p>Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions from writers, artists and activists. Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen shared footage of the attack on X, saying it reflected a disturbing pattern of assaults on artists and cultural institutions in the country. She alleged that prominent cultural spaces such as Chhayanaut and Udichi have recently been attacked or destroyed, accusing radical elements of targeting music, theatre and progressive art forms.</p><p>Nasreen also pointed to the growing reluctance of classical musicians to perform in Bangladesh. She said Siraj Ali Khan, grandson of legendary maestro Ustad Allauddin Khan, recently returned to India without performing in Dhaka, stating he would not return until artists and cultural institutions were safe. Similarly, Arman Khan, son of classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan, declined an invitation to perform in the capital.</p>.BJP's Suvendu Adhikari meets Bangladesh Deputy High Commission officials, demands end to atrocities on minorities.<p>James, the lead singer of the rock band Nagar Baul, is one of Bangladesh’s most celebrated musicians and has also sung popular Hindi film songs such as Bheegi Bheegi (Gangster) and Alvida (Life in a… Metro). The attack on his concert has been widely seen as a sign of emboldened radical elements.</p><p>Critics have accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of failing to rein in mob violence, with attacks on artists, journalists and cultural institutions increasing ahead of the February parliamentary elections.</p>