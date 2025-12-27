Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Mob attack forces cancellation of singer James’ concert in Bangladesh’s Faridpur

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen shared footage of the attack on X, saying it reflected a disturbing pattern of assaults on artists and cultural institutions in the country.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 05:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 05:04 IST
World newsBangladeshConcertMob attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us