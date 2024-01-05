Mob vandalises, loots bakery in California town after 'street takeover'

A frenzied mob of almost 100 people ransacked and looted a bakery store in a California town earlier this week, leaving citizens terrified, a report in the New York Post said.
The looters crashed a car into the bakery, following which the loot took place. The report said the mob gathered for an illegal 'street takeover' in a road stretch in the California town of Compton and crashed a Kia car into the bakery named Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food.
The car crashed into the locked front doors, following which the looters entered the store, ransacked the place and looted meat scales, meat, groceries and lotto tickets among other items, LA Sheriff’s Department Captain Melissa Ramirez told the publication.
Illegal street takeovers are basically unauthorised taking over of a part of a highway or street by blocking traffic. The problem has reportedly persisted in parts of California since quite a few years.
Security footage captured the mob stuffing their pockets with the items while a lot of them attempted to hide their faces with hoodies and masks.
The report said that cops received calls of a car been set ablaze and a street takeover before the incident in the bakery took place.
The street takeovers reportedly have been an issue plaguing the Los Angeles County for the past few years with security officials trying to find ways to foil the attempts.
“Ensuring the safety of businesses and residents in our city is our top priority,” Compton Democratic Mayor Emma Sharif reiterated at a city council meeting on Tuesday night, the report said.