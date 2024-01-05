Mob vandalises, loots bakery in California town after 'street takeover'

A frenzied mob of almost 100 people ransacked and looted a bakery store in a California town earlier this week, leaving citizens terrified, a report in the New York Post said.

The looters crashed a car into the bakery, following which the loot took place. The report said the mob gathered for an illegal 'street takeover' in a road stretch in the California town of Compton and crashed a Kia car into the bakery named Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food.

The car crashed into the locked front doors, following which the looters entered the store, ransacked the place and looted meat scales, meat, groceries and lotto tickets among other items, LA Sheriff’s Department Captain Melissa Ramirez told the publication.