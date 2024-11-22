Home
Homeworld

Modi not involved: Canada clarifies 'serious criminal activity' by Indian agents not linked to PM

This comes after Canada last month expelled six Indian diplomats 'in relation to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 03:32 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 03:32 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanada

