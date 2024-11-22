Modi not involved: Canada clarifies 'serious criminal activity' by Indian agents not linked to PM

<p>Canada, in a statement issued on Friday, clarified that it was not aware of any evidence linking Prime Minister Modi, S Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the criminal activity in the country that it had earlier alleged Indian government agents were involved in.</p><p>"On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India," the <a href="https://www.canada.ca/en/privy-council/news/2024/11/statement-from-the-deputy-clerk-of-the-privy-council-and-national-security-and-intelligence-ad-visor-to-the-prime-minister-nathalie-g-drouin.html" rel="nofollow">statement </a>read. </p><p>This comes after Canada last month expelled six Indian diplomats "in relation to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India".</p><p>The development came around the same time when India announced the expulsion of six members of the Canadian high commission in Delhi.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>