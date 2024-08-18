Mohd Yunus accuses Sheikh Hasina of destroying every institution of Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Sunday accused deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina of destroying every institution of the country in her efforts to stay in power as he promised to hold a free, fair and participatory election as soon as his government completes the "mandate" of carrying out "vital reforms."

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

After Hasina's ouster, 84-year-old Yunus took oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8.