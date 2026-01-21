Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Months after Gen Z protests, four PMs in fray for March 5 polls in Nepal

The general elections in Nepal were necessitated after Oli resigned as prime minister on September 9, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 10:47 IST
World newsNepalGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us