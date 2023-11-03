More than 40 killed as major earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt across parts of north India

More than 40 people have been killed in a major earthquake in Nepal's Jajarkot and Rukum west districts. News agency ANI quoted DSP of Rukum West Namraj Bhattarai and DSP of Jajarkot Santosh who said that 28 people were dead in Rukum West and 20 dead in Jajarkot. The tremors caused houses in the area to collapse and buildings in New Delhi in India to shake.
The Nepalese agency said the quake occurred at 11:47 p.m. (1802 GMT) in Jajarkot district of Karnali province. Jajarkot is about 500 km (310 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu.
"Houses have collapsed. People rushed out of their homes. I am out in the crowd of terrified residents. We are trying to find details of damages," police official Santosh Rokka said.
The earthquake shook buildings in New Delhi.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2 which it later revised to 5.7 and at a depth of 10 km.
"The tremors were felt for quite some time as we were watching television and enjoying the weekend," said Inderjit Singh, a resident of Gurugram.
Gopal, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the tremors were felt for more than 15 seconds. "I could also hear the window panes rattling".
This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.
The latest earthquake was also felt in parts of Noida and Greater Noida, adjoining Delhi, prompting several people living in high-rises to rush out of their buildings.
"The tremors felt really strong. The feeling was scary," said Pratyush Singh, a resident of a group housing society in Sector 76 Noida.
People also took to social media to share videos of moving articles like fans and chandeliers due to the tremors.
Some also carried their pet cats and dogs with them as they rushed out of their houses during the quake.
"I first thought the tremors were because of a passing vehicle, but soon saw the ceiling fan shaking. It went on for a while," said Rupesh Upadhyay, a resident of a high-rise apartment in Noida.
With inputs from PTI